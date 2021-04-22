OnePlus Watch: New update promises big fixes: Check what will improve

OnePlus is promising big fixes with a new update

The OnePlus Watch so far has been a ho-hum release for the company. The early reviews have not been positive and have cited a myriad of problems ranging from lacking features to faulty activity tracking and GPS problems.

OnePlus is rolling out an update to fix some of the problems. Among the big fixes are improvements to GPS performance, increased activity tracking accuracy, a new optimised heart rate monitoring algorithm and fixes for system stability.

The update also improves the raise-to-wake function and enables notification pop-ups for the most frequently used apps. It also fixes some known bugs.

OnePlus has also listed upcoming features for the watch which include an option for 'Always-on' display, remote camera control for phones running Android 6.0 Marshmallow and above, support for a 12-hour time format and four new languages: German, Italian, Spanish and Polish.

OnePlus will also add an AI watch face with a future update along with more than 110 workout mode options. OnePlus has not mentioned when it will roll out the new update. But, given the problems hampering its smartwatch currently, we may assume it will be soon.