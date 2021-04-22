MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

OnePlus Watch: New update promises big fixes: Check what will improve

The OnePlus Watch has not been received well by critics and fans alike

Moneycontrol News
April 22, 2021 / 03:19 PM IST
OnePlus is promising big fixes with a new update

OnePlus is promising big fixes with a new update


The OnePlus Watch so far has been a ho-hum release for the company. The early reviews have not been positive and have cited a myriad of problems ranging from lacking features to faulty activity tracking and GPS problems.

OnePlus is rolling out an update to fix some of the problems. Among the big fixes are improvements to GPS performance, increased activity tracking accuracy, a new optimised heart rate monitoring algorithm and fixes for system stability.

The update also improves the raise-to-wake function and enables notification pop-ups for the most frequently used apps. It also fixes some known bugs.

OnePlus has also listed upcoming features for the watch which include an option for 'Always-on' display, remote camera control for phones running Android 6.0 Marshmallow and above, support for a 12-hour time format and four new languages: German, Italian, Spanish and Polish.

OnePlus will also add an AI watch face with a future update along with more than 110 workout mode options. OnePlus has not mentioned when it will roll out the new update. But, given the problems hampering its smartwatch currently, we may assume it will be soon.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #OnePlus #OnePlus Watch #smartwatch
first published: Apr 22, 2021 03:19 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.