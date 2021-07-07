OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition price in India announced months after its launch in April

OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition price in India has been announced. The special edition OnePlus smartwatch was announced alongside the standard model at the OnePlus 9 series event in April.

The special Edition OnePlus Watch goes on sale starting July 16 in India. Interested customers can pre-book the watch between July 7 and July 10 on OnePlus.in and the OnePlus Store App. The OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition price in India is set at Rs 19,999. Users can also avail an additional instant discount of Rs 1000 on the OnePlus Watch using HDFC Bank Cards and EMI transactions till September 15, 2021.

The standard variant continues to be available for Rs 14,999 on OnePlus India’s website.

OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition specifications

The OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition has a unique watch face with specially treated sapphire glass and a Mohs rating of 9 for enhanced brightness and scratch resistance. The watch case is crafted from cobalt alloy, a special hypoallergenic material that is twice as hard and more corrosion resistant than traditional stainless steel.

The OnePlus smartwatch runs on RTOS and comes in two colours- Silver and Black. The OnePlus Watch also comes with automatic workout detection and various health and fitness modes. It features a SpO2 sensor, sleep tracking, heart rating monitoring, and stress tracking.

To offer seamless connectivity with OnePlus devices, the OnePlus Watch can be used as a remote control for the OnePlus TV. It can also be used to make or answer calls, control the music and displaying notifications. It has 4GB of internal storage and comes with Warp Charging support for the 402 mAh battery. OnePlus claims that the Watch can provide worth a week’s juice in 20 minutes of charging. It also has an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance.