OnePlus Type-C Bullets earphones with new DAC unveiled, will launch alongside OnePlus 6T

OnePlus has officially unveiled Type-C Bullets earphones. The earphones incorporate several improvements over the original OnePlus Bullets earphones. However, the most notable change is that the headphone has done away with the traditional 3.5mm audio jack for a Type-C connector, as the name suggests.

These will cost Rs 1,499 and will be launched along with the upcoming flagship smartphone, OnePlus 6T, which is expected to be launched soon.

According to the company, the earphones are designed to deliver ‘a crisp and powerful sound’ without compromising on comfort level of the user.

“A great soundscape with clear highs and booming lows starts with the right design. The shape and material used to craft the speaker housing plays a big role in how a pair of earphones sound,” Jaden C, Accessories Product Manager at OnePlus, stated in the media release.

The earphones come with new DAC (Digital-to-Analog Converter), powered by Ciruss Logic, which enables it to deliver higher dynamic range, higher signal-to-noise ratio and low noise floor as compared to the older earphones with 3.5mm jack.

The announcement was made by the company on its official forum page and comes on the back of the company confirming that the OnePlus 6T will be ditching the 3.5mm audio jack.

Interestingly, though Type-C connectors are technologically superior to the 3.5mm audio jack, the latter is still the more popular and widely-used connector. In fact, OnePlus has been one of the last few companies which continued using the traditional audio jack since Apple discontinued it first way back in 2016.

So, what made OnePlus, which once boasted about the feature in its previous versions, drop it now? "By removing the jack, we've freed up more space, allowing us to put more new technology into the product," Carl Pei, OnePlus co-founder, recently said in an interview to TechRadar.

"One of the big things is something our users have asked us for, improved battery life," he added.

According to Pei, the company recently found out that about 59 percent of its users use wireless earphones, which led them to take such a bold decision.

"We also had to think about the negative side [of removing the headphone jack] for our users. We found 59 percent of our community already owned wireless earphones earlier this year — and that was before we launched our Bullets Wireless earphones. If we were to do that [remove the jack] two years ago, the percentage [of wireless earphones owners] would have been much lower and it would have caused a lot of friction for our users," he said.

The company’s decision possibly also reflects general acceptance among users who were previously hesitant to move on to this newer technology.

“We're not doing it for the sake of doing it and because everyone else is. We believe now is the right time, as it'll benefit the majority of our users while keeping the downside low,” Pei told TechRadar.

"We knew this was an option for a very long time, we were just waiting for the right time," he added.