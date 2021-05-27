OnePlus TV U1S specifications leaked; likely to be unveiled alongside OnePlus Nord 2 in India

OnePlus TV U1S is launching in India soon. According to a new report, the OnePlus 9 series maker will launch three new smart TVs in India under its premium U-series. OnePlus is also said to launch a new TV camera alongside.

The upcoming OnePlus U1S LED TV will launch in three screen sizes. PriceBaba claims the premium TV will launch in 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch screen sizes. The display will support 4K resolution and come with features like HDR 10+, HLG and MEMC up to 60Hz. It will also feature 30W speakers with Dolby Audio, co-tuned with Dynaudio.

The upcoming smart TV from OnePlus will run Android 10 TV. It will support Google Assistant with Smart Voice Control. OnePlus’ proprietary content discovery platform, Oxygen Play, will also be available on the OnePlus TV.

OnePlus will also launch a new TV camera with a built-in microphone and support for Google Duo video calls in 1080p. A MySmartPrice report had previously claimed that the upcoming OnePlus Webcam will have a USB Type-C port and a physical camera shutter. The company plans to bundle the accessory with its upcoming TVs and given the update is part of OnePlus’ OS update, it’s likely that older TVs will support it too.