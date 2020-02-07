App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2020 03:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

OnePlus TV Q1, Q1 Pro users get free JioSaavn Pro subscription for 3 months

Users can enjoy a vast catalogue of music library available on JioSaavn directly from their OnePlus TV.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In case you own a OnePlus Q1 or a Q1 Pro TV, the company has introduced a new offer for you. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is offering a three-month JioSaavn subscription for OnePlus TV users.

The offer comes a day after the company rolled out a new firmware update that brought new content partners for OxygenPlay, which includes Reliance’s JioSaavn.

With the new offer, OnePlus Q1 and Q1 Pro users can avail subscription of JioSaavn Pro for three months. Users can access JioSaavn's huge music library directly from their OnePlus TV.

Close

The firmware update also brings support for streaming services like Voot, ShemarooMe, MX Player, ALTBalaji, and JioSaavn’s competitor: Spotify. 

related news

OnePlus Q1, Q1 Pro specifications and features

OnePlus TV Q1 and Q1 Pro feature a 55-inch 4K QLED panel and comes with 50W sound output support. The OnePlus TVs also support Dolby Vision and HDR10 format.  

OnePlus TV Q1 Pro uses an integrated sound bar with eight drivers to deliver 50W. The non-Pro TV features a four-driver design that outputs 50W. 

OnePlus TV series offer an excellent assortment of ports that include four HDMI ports, three USB ports, one composite port, an Ethernet port, and one optical port. Both models also offer various connectivity options like Bluetooth 5.0, Chromecast, and 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz Wi-Fi support. 

The OnePlus TV Q1 is priced at Rs 69,900, while the Pro TV will set you back by Rs 99,900.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 7, 2020 03:11 pm

tags #gadgets #OnePlus

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.