OnePlus TV Q1, Q1 Pro users get free JioSaavn Pro subscription for 3 months

In case you own a OnePlus Q1 or a Q1 Pro TV, the company has introduced a new offer for you. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is offering a three-month JioSaavn subscription for OnePlus TV users.

The offer comes a day after the company rolled out a new firmware update that brought new content partners for OxygenPlay, which includes Reliance’s JioSaavn.



Indulge in the Big Screen Music Experience with 3-months of @JioSaavn Pro free on the OnePlus TV pic.twitter.com/oXFmgd9Le7

— OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) February 6, 2020

With the new offer, OnePlus Q1 and Q1 Pro users can avail subscription of JioSaavn Pro for three months. Users can access JioSaavn's huge music library directly from their OnePlus TV.

The firmware update also brings support for streaming services like Voot, ShemarooMe, MX Player, ALTBalaji, and JioSaavn’s competitor: Spotify.

OnePlus TV Q1 and Q1 Pro feature a 55-inch 4K QLED panel and comes with 50W sound output support. The OnePlus TVs also support Dolby Vision and HDR10 format.

OnePlus TV Q1 Pro uses an integrated sound bar with eight drivers to deliver 50W. The non-Pro TV features a four-driver design that outputs 50W.

OnePlus TV series offer an excellent assortment of ports that include four HDMI ports, three USB ports, one composite port, an Ethernet port, and one optical port. Both models also offer various connectivity options like Bluetooth 5.0, Chromecast, and 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz Wi-Fi support.

The OnePlus TV Q1 is priced at Rs 69,900, while the Pro TV will set you back by Rs 99,900.

Reliance Industries Ltd is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd