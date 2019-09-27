OnePlus TV Q1 and OnePlus TV Q1 Pro: Everything you need to know

OnePlus has a track record of offering top-of-the-line smartphones at reasonable prices. This year, we’ve seen it with the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T. And, the latest addition to that list, the OnePlus TV Q1 Pro. Like Xiaomi and Motorola, OnePlus is getting ready to dip its toes in the television market.

The company launched the OnePlus TV Q1 and OnePlus TV Q1 Pro at an event in India. The OnePlus TV Q1 is priced at Rs 69,900, while the Pro TV will set you back Rs 99,900. ​Despite their vast price gap, there are very few things that separate both OnePlus TVs.

Both TVs get a 55-inch 4K QLED panels and output 50W of sound. The OnePlus TVs also support Dolby Vision and HDR10 format. OnePlus claims that its TVs enhance picture quality through the Gamma Magic Colour picture processor.

The OnePlus TV Q1 Pro uses an integrated soundbar with eight drivers to produce the 50W sound. The non-Pro TV features a four-driver design that outputs the 50W sound. The OnePlus TV Q1 Pro is slightly heavier than its non-Pro counterpart. The TVs also support sound formats up to Dolby Atmos.

The OnePlus TV series offer an excellent assortment of ports that include four HDMI ports, three USB ports, one composite port, an Ethernet port, and one optical port. Both models also offer various connectivity options like Bluetooth 5.0, Chromecast, and 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz Wi-Fi support.

The OnePlus TV models run on Android TV 9.0 with some customisations. OxygenPlay is a curated content service integrated into the TV that features movies and TV shows from Eros Now, Zee5, and Hungama Play. Both TVs also support Google Assistant, which can be activated through the TV remote.