OnePlus TV 40Y1 launching in India tomorrow: Check expected specs, features, price, and availability

OnePlus is set to launch a new TV in India tomorrow (May 24). The new OnePlus TV 40Y1 is set to become the latest addition to its Y series, following the OnePlus TV 32Y1 and OnePlus TV 43Y1 models, which are already available in India.

OnePlus TV 40Y1 Expected Price in India

The OnePlus TV 40Y1 will launch at 12:00 pm (IST) on May 24. The TV will likely go on sale after the launch via OnePlus’ official Indian website and Flipkart. The OnePlus TV 40Y1 is expected to be priced anywhere between the OnePlus TV 32Y1 (Rs 15,999) and the OnePlus TV 43Y1 (Rs 26,999) models.

OnePlus TV 40Y1 Expected Features & Specs

The OnePlus TV 40Y1 will feature a 40-inch Full HD LED panel with 93 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. The TV is also set to come with the Gamma Engine picture enhancer. OnePlus has also touted the new TV’s nearly bezel-less design to offer a seamless viewing experience. It is expected to run on Android TV 9-based OxygenPlay.

The TV is also expected to be powered by an unnamed 64-bit processor with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. The new OnePlus TV will integrate OnePlus Connect as well as Chromecast, Alex, and Google Assistant support. It will also have access to the Google Play Store and comes with preloaded apps such as Prime Video, Netflix, and YouTube.

The TV is expected to pack two 20W speakers with Dolby Atmos support. The OnePlus TV 40Y1 will feature one Ethernet port, an RF connection input, one AV In, two HDMI ports, one digital audio output, and two USB ports. The new OnePlus TV’s integrated Content Calendar will also offer automatic reminders of the latest TV shows and movies.