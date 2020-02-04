App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Technology
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2020 10:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

OnePlus tops premium smartphone market in India during 2019

Xiaomi topped the overall market share charts in 2019, capturing over 28 percent

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus has reportedly managed to emerge as the number one premium smartphone brand in India during 2019. OnePlus captured 33 percent market share in the premium smartphone (above Rs 30,000) segment, taking a lead over established giants like Apple and Samsung.

According to Counterpoint Research, Xiaomi topped the overall charts in 2019, capturing over 28 percent market share. BBK Group’s Oppo, Vivo, and Realme managed to secure a combined 35 percent of total share. South Korean giant Samsung bagged 21 percent of the total market share during 2019, the report stated.

OnePlus reportedly shipped over 2 million smartphones in 2019 in India. The company’s CEO Pete Lau told The Times of India that OnePlus is working towards bringing its premium experience through its offline OnePlus Experience Centres. The company currently has 30 such stores and aims to add another 70 by year-end. OnePlus is also planning to expand its R&D hub and add up to 1,000 employees within the next two-to-three years.

The premium smartphone market in India did see a rise in shipments during 2019. India was also the biggest market after China, with shipments of over 158 million smartphones, overtaking the US in 2019.

The ultra-premium category (above Rs 45,000) also saw a significant growth (63 percent), partly because of the iPhone’s increasing demand. Apple saw a 6 percent YoY growth, compared to 2018’s 43 percent YoY decline.

First Published on Feb 4, 2020 10:54 am

tags #gadgets #OnePlus #smartphones

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.