App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2020 05:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

OnePlus to open 100 Experience Stores across India

In a statement on Tuesday, the company said it aims to open 100 Experience Stores across 50 cities this year. DSS Enterprise and Subham Ventures currently have 130 and 100 retail stores, respectively, in Tamil Nadu, it said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Premium smartphone maker OnePlus has partnered with distributors Subham Ventures and DSS Enterprise to strengthen retail footprint across the country.

In a statement on Tuesday, the company said it aims to open 100 Experience Stores across 50 cities this year.  DSS Enterprise and Subham Ventures currently have 130 and 100 retail stores, respectively, in Tamil Nadu, it said.

The partnership with the two distributors would enable the customers to purchase OnePlus devices from the retail outlets.

Close

"Tamil Nadu is a very important market for us...through our partnership with leading distributors DSS Enterprise and Subham Ventures, we intend to bring our products even closer to our audience that is primarily based offline," OnePlus India, Head of Modern and General Trade, Siddharth Deshmukh said.

related news

The partnership with the distributors aligns the company's strategy to expand offline touchpoints and hope OnePlus community in Tamil Nadu would greatly benefit, he noted.

DSS Enterprise, managing partner, Selvakumar M said, "DSS Enterprise has gained wider outreach in Tamil Nadu and will surely enable technology enthusiasts to experience the premium OnePlus devices at several new stores supported by us." Subham Ventures, managing partner, P Balasubramaniam said it is a remarkable opportunity for Subham Ventures to be an integral part of OnePlus's retail growth plan in Tamil Nadu.

"We have relevant patronage in the state, which will enable OnePlus to reach out to its target audience across several districts in the state," he said.

"We are confident that this will be a truly fruitful association..," he said.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 28, 2020 05:15 pm

tags #Business #OnePlus #Technology

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.