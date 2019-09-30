OnePlus to manufacture the OnePlus TV in India by year-end: Report

OnePlus has confirmed that the company would soon start manufacturing its first smart-TV in India. In an interview, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has confirmed that the OnePlus TV would be made in India as early as 2019-end.

OnePlus TV was launched on September 26 alongside the OnePlus 7T. The first smart-TV by OnePlus is currently being manufactured in China and imported to India.

In a round-table interview, Lau told 91Mobiles that the company intends to localise the production and manufacturing of OnePlus TV by year-end or early 2020. This could mean that the import duties would go away resulting in a possible price drop.

The OnePlus CEO also confirmed that the company does not intend to launch an affordable smart TV anytime soon. The company aims to offer premium specifications for the price.

OnePlus TV comes in two models, Q1 and Q1 Pro.

Both the TVs get a 55-inch 4K QLED panels and output 50W of sound. The OnePlus TVs also support Dolby Vision and HDR10 format. OnePlus claims that its TVs enhance picture quality through the Gamma Magic Colour picture processor.

The OnePlus TV Q1 Pro uses an integrated soundbar with eight drivers to produce the 50W sound. The non-Pro TV features a four-driver design that outputs the 50W sound. OnePlus TV series offer an excellent assortment of ports that include four HDMI ports, three USB ports, one composite port, an Ethernet port, and one optical port. Both models also offer various connectivity options like Bluetooth 5.0, Chromecast, and 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz Wi-Fi support.

The smart TVs run on Android 9 TV and are confirmed to get software support for three years. The OnePlus TVs also support Amazon Prime Video with a dedicated hotkey on the remote, while the lack of Netflix support on both TVs is only temporary.