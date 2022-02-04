MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    OnePlus teases new Y1S, Y1S Edge smart TVs launch in India

    The new OnePlus Y1S Smart TV will come in two screen sizes - 32" and 43".

    Moneycontrol News
    February 04, 2022 / 02:49 PM IST
    OnePlus TV Y1S India launch date has not been officially confirmed. Rumours suggest that the smart TVs could launch in India on February 17.

    OnePlus TV Y1S India launch date has not been officially confirmed. Rumours suggest that the smart TVs could launch in India on February 17.

    OnePlus is launching new smart TVs in India, with the company confirming the launch of the OnePlus TV Y1S and the Y1S Edge. The exact launch date remains unknown but reports online suggest that the devices could be unveiled on February 17.

    The teaser image does not reveal much about the new smart TVs coming soon in India. It does show a thick chin below the display that will house all sorts of sensors. As per a recent report, the OnePlus smart TV will come in two screen sizes. The base model will have a 32-inch display, whereas the higher-end variant will have a 43-inch screen. We can expect the base model to feature an HD resolution, whereas the 43-inch model will have a Full HD+ display.

    Both models will have a 20W stereo speaker setup. The smart TVs will also come with HDR10+ certification and support for Dolby Audio. In terms of software, the OnePlus smart TVs will run Android TV 11 out of the box. The smart TVs will come with dual-band WiFi (2.4GHz and 5GHz) as well.

    The upcoming OnePlus smart TVs will launch a week after Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi launches the Redmi X43 smart TV in India. While the OnePlus Y1S smart TVs will be a more budget offering, Redmi’s X43 will have a 4K display with HDR and Dolby Vision support. The Redmi smart TV will also come with 30W speakers and PatchWall OS based on Android TV.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #India #OnePlus #OnePlus TV Y1S #smart TVs
    first published: Feb 4, 2022 02:49 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.