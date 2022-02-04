OnePlus teases new Y1S, Y1S Edge smart TVs launch in India

OnePlus TV Y1S India launch date has not been officially confirmed. Rumours suggest that the smart TVs could launch in India on February 17.

OnePlus is launching new smart TVs in India, with the company confirming the launch of the OnePlus TV Y1S and the Y1S Edge. The exact launch date remains unknown but reports online suggest that the devices could be unveiled on February 17.

The teaser image does not reveal much about the new smart TVs coming soon in India. It does show a thick chin below the display that will house all sorts of sensors. As per a recent report, the OnePlus smart TV will come in two screen sizes. The base model will have a 32-inch display, whereas the higher-end variant will have a 43-inch screen. We can expect the base model to feature an HD resolution, whereas the 43-inch model will have a Full HD+ display.

Both models will have a 20W stereo speaker setup. The smart TVs will also come with HDR10+ certification and support for Dolby Audio. In terms of software, the OnePlus smart TVs will run Android TV 11 out of the box. The smart TVs will come with dual-band WiFi (2.4GHz and 5GHz) as well.

The upcoming OnePlus smart TVs will launch a week after Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi launches the Redmi X43 smart TV in India. While the OnePlus Y1S smart TVs will be a more budget offering, Redmi’s X43 will have a 4K display with HDR and Dolby Vision support. The Redmi smart TV will also come with 30W speakers and PatchWall OS based on Android TV.