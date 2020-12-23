OnePlus Smartwatch confirmed to launch in the first half of 2021

2020 has been an excellent year for OnePlus, with the company diversifying its product portfolio as well as expanding its smartphone arsenal. The company unveiled new TVs, several accessories, and even expanded its smartphone lineup to the mid-range and affordable segment.



Many of you said you wanted a watch, and as you might have heard over the weekend—we're making one, to be released early next year. Wishes do come true. https://t.co/H1Fqv9srXj

— Pete Lau (@PeteLau) December 22, 2020

But 2021 promises to be an even greater year for the company as CEO and co-founder Pete Lau has confirmed that the first OnePlus smartwatch will be released next year. Lau took to Twitter to confirm the arrival of the new OnePlus smartwatch.The tweet by Lau follows a prior post in October, where he revealed the first sketches of the OnePlus Watch, which were created by the company back in 2015.

More things are coming to the OnePlus ecosystem. It's just a matter of time pic.twitter.com/r6RIILU8AQ October 14, 2020

As for now, details about the OnePlus smartwatch are still under wraps, although the watch is likely to feature a round dial. OnePlus’ upcoming smartwatch will be unveiled in the first half of 2021 and could debut alongside the OnePlus 9 series.