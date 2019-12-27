App
Last Updated : Dec 27, 2019 04:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

OnePlus smartphone listed on certification website tipped to be OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8 series launch is expected to be hosted during Q2 2020.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

OnePlus is expected to launch the new OnePlus 8 series during H1 2020. While we are still months away from the rumoured April/May launch event, a new OnePlus smartphone has been spotted on the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) certification website.

The listed OnePlus smartphone with the model number IN2010 is believed to be the OnePlus 8 Pro. Twitter user Sudhanshu Ambhore spotted the listing who has uploaded an image that gives details about the 5G connectivity and support for various frequency bands. No other specifications or feature details of the OnePlus 8 Pro were revealed through the listing.

OnePlus 8 Pro render images have been leaked previously. The ‘Pro’ variant is said to get a bump in refresh rate from 90Hz to 120Hz. Rumours suggest that the OnePlus 8 Pro will have a 6.65-inch display with a punch-hole on the top-left corner. 

We can expect OnePlus to launch the OnePlus 8 Pro with Snapdragon 865 processor and X55 modem for 5G connectivity. However, the Indian OnePlus 8 series variants may not support 5G as the country isn’t expected to launch the next-generation network tech in 2020.

related news

On the back, OnePlus 8 Pro will have a vertically-aligned camera setup for the three lenses, with a 3D Time-of-Flight sensor placed next to it. There is no word on the sensors to be used in the OnePlus 8 Pro’s camera module.

OnePlus 8 series launch is expected to be hosted during Q2 2020. The company is strongly rumoured to launch three new smartphones, namely the OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8, and the OnePlus 8 Lite.

Render images of the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Lite have also been leaked online. The OnePlus 8 Lite would be a watered-down version of the OnePlus 8, as per rumours.

First Published on Dec 27, 2019 04:06 pm

tags #gadgets #OnePlus #smartphones

