OnePlus smartphone launch roadmap leaked; OnePlus 10 Pro, Nord CE 2 Lite, OnePlus 10R in the pipeline

OnePlus 10 Pro India launch event could be hosted later this month.

OnePlus 10 Pro launch in India was teased earlier this week. The company has confirmed the launch of its flagship smartphone without revealing the official date. While we wait for the OnePlus 10 Pro India launch date announcement, a new leak has revealed the company’s roadmap for smartphone launches in India in 2022.

OnePlus will launch multiple new smartphones under the Nord series in India. Following the OnePlus 10 Pro launch in India, the company is said to unveil the rumoured OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite. The Lite smartphone will sit below the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, which was launched earlier this year in India. Tipster Yogesh Brar claims that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite launch in India will take place in April.

At the end of April or early May, OnePlus will unveil the Nord 2T, which is rumoured to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC. Some of the OnePlus Nord 2T specifications have leaked in the past. The phone will come with a 50MP triple-camera setup, a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 4500 mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging support. OnePlus Nord 2T price in India is rumoured to be under Rs 35,000.