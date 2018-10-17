App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2018 08:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

OnePlus selling OnePlus 6T's launch event passes at Rs 999 including exclusive merchandise

The sale was kickstarted by the company on October 17 after it was announced officially through a series of tweets where the company said, “The Invite you wouldn't want to miss”.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Shenzhen-based smartphone maker OnePlus is barely two weeks away from launching its flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 6T. The company will take the wraps off the smartphone at an event in KDJW Stadium(inside Indira Gandhi Stadium) in New Delhi on October 30.

As part of it, the company is offering its fans to witness the unveiling of the device and has put up the passes up for sale. Anybody who wishes to be a part of the event can buy the invite through its official website OnePlus.in. The invite is available at a price of Rs 999.

The sale was kickstarted by the company on October 17 and was announced officially through a series of tweets where it said, “The Invite you wouldn't want to miss”.

In addition to an opportunity to be the among the first few to see the device, fans attending the event can also receive a gift hamper which includes a gift bag with exclusive merchandise along with OnePlus Bullets Wireless earphones.

related news

Attendees can also lay their hands on the newly launched device at the demo zone or the ‘Experience Zone’ as the company calls it.

The launch event is slated to begin at 8.30 pm on October 30 and attendees can check in the venue from 5.00 pm till 7.00 pm when the doors will be closed for entry. The company has requested everybody to be present at the venue at least 30 minutes before the doors close.

Among one of the most eagerly awaited smartphones of the year, OnePlus 6T is expected to sport an inbuilt fingerprint sensor along with a waterdrop notch-screen. The device will run on Snapdragon 845, could be powered by a 3,700 mAh battery and will ditch the 3.5mm audio jack.

A recent leak on Geekbench also states that the device will come with 8GB RAM and Android 9 Pie OS out-of-the-box.
First Published on Oct 17, 2018 08:41 pm

tags #gadgets #mobile #OnePlus #OnePlus 6T #smartphone #Technology

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.