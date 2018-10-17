OnePlus selling OnePlus 6T's launch event passes at Rs 999 including exclusive merchandise

Shenzhen-based smartphone maker OnePlus is barely two weeks away from launching its flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 6T. The company will take the wraps off the smartphone at an event in KDJW Stadium(inside Indira Gandhi Stadium) in New Delhi on October 30.

As part of it, the company is offering its fans to witness the unveiling of the device and has put up the passes up for sale. Anybody who wishes to be a part of the event can buy the invite through its official website OnePlus.in. The invite is available at a price of Rs 999.



The wait is over. Launch Invites for the #OnePlus6T are now LIVE

Head to https://t.co/4FB3981MXD to book them now! pic.twitter.com/Nqrfn2EoxU

— OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) October 17, 2018

The sale was kickstarted by the company on October 17 and was announced officially through a series of tweets where it said, “The Invite you wouldn't want to miss”.

In addition to an opportunity to be the among the first few to see the device, fans attending the event can also receive a gift hamper which includes a gift bag with exclusive merchandise along with OnePlus Bullets Wireless earphones.

Attendees can also lay their hands on the newly launched device at the demo zone or the ‘Experience Zone’ as the company calls it.

The launch event is slated to begin at 8.30 pm on October 30 and attendees can check in the venue from 5.00 pm till 7.00 pm when the doors will be closed for entry. The company has requested everybody to be present at the venue at least 30 minutes before the doors close.

Among one of the most eagerly awaited smartphones of the year, OnePlus 6T is expected to sport an inbuilt fingerprint sensor along with a waterdrop notch-screen. The device will run on Snapdragon 845, could be powered by a 3,700 mAh battery and will ditch the 3.5mm audio jack.

A recent leak on Geekbench also states that the device will come with 8GB RAM and Android 9 Pie OS out-of-the-box.