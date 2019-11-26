OnePlus phones and TV available on discount as part of 5th anniversary celebration sale on Amazon India

OnePlus is celebrating its fifth anniversary in India. In order to celebrate, the Chinese manufacturer is offering discounts on its smartphones, including the OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus TV via Amazon India.

The OnePlus fifth-anniversary celebration sale is live on Amazon India and will go on till December 2. As part of the sale, the OnePlus 7T (Review) with 8GB + 128GB storage, which was launched for Rs 34,999, is being offered at a discounted price of Rs 34,999. The higher storage OnePlus 7T variant with 8GB + 256GB storage can be bought for Rs 37,999, down from Rs 39,999.

Customers can avail Rs 1,500 instant discount via HDFC Bank credit and debit card transactions. There is also a no-cost EMI option.

The OnePlus 7T Pro and the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition do not have any flat discount offers but can be bought for Rs 50,999 and Rs 55,999, respectively, after a Rs 3,000 discount on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards.

The previous generation OnePlus 7 Pro (Review) is being priced at Rs 39,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. The storage variant was launched for Rs 48,999. The 8GB + 256GB storage variant, which was launched for Rs 52,999, is now listed at Rs 42,999 on Amazon India. HDFC Bank cardholders can get a Rs 2,000 instant discount on the OnePlus 7 Pro. Amazon is offering no-cost EMI and exchange discount up to Rs 7,000 on the OnePlus 7 Pro.

There’s no flat discount on the OnePlus TV series. However, Amazon India is offering Rs 5,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank card transactions, and no-cost EMI offers as well.