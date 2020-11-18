PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 18, 2020 05:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

OnePlus' OxygenOS is the most preferred smartphone OS among Indians, ahead of Apple's iOS and Samsung's One UI: Study

55 percent of smartphone users surveyed believe that Smartphone OS is absolutely key for the overall consumer experience.

Moneycontrol News

The coronavirus pandemic has increased the duration people have been spending on digital mediums, primarily smartphones. While most manufacturers in India love touting hardware, like the high refresh rate displays, quad cameras, massive batteries, super-fast charging, software is a major factor in the decision-making process when buying a phone, primarily for premium smartphone users.

According to a study by CMR India titled ‘The State of SmartphoneOS Experience’, 55 percent of smartphone users surveyed believe that Smartphone OS is absolutely key for the overall consumer experience. The study found that the degree of consumer satisfaction was the highest with OnePlus’ OxygenOS (74%), followed by Apple’s iOS (72%).

The study collected data from 1,226 smartphone users in the age groups of 18 to 40, across six Indian cities, namely New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad. 55 percent of users said that the mobile OS was a ‘very important’ purchasing driver in a smartphone brand selection. Additionally, 32 percent said it was ‘important,’ and 11 percent were ‘neutral.’

OS_Smartphones

The data suggested that OnePlus was the most preferred premium smartphone brand in India, among 30 percent of users, while Apple followed in close second with 26 percent, and Samsung in last with 12 percent. OxygenOS also led the pack in terms of consumer satisfaction at 74 percent, followed by Apple’s iOS with 72 percent. Samsung’s One UI managed 68 percent.

OS

Three in every five users are willing to shift to a different smartphone brand, driven by the OS considerations. When it came to smartphone brand loyalty amongst current users and future intenders, OnePlus scored 39 percent, trumping the premium brands such as Apple (35 percent) and Samsung (27 percent).

The top three satisfaction drivers of the smartphone OS were a smooth experience, security, and ease of usage. The three main reasons for dissatisfaction with using a smartphone OS were battery drainage, lag, and lack of storage space. Users preferred OxygenOS for the lag-free, smooth user experience, and work-life balance through its Zen mode.
First Published on Nov 18, 2020 05:02 pm

tags #Apple #OnePlus #Samsung #smartphones

