App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2020 01:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

OnePlus Nord vs Realme X3 vs Redmi K20 Pro: Specs, price, features compared

Here is a spec-comparison of the OnePlus Nord vs Redmi K20 Pro vs Realme X3.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

OnePlus has re-entered the mid-range smartphone segment with its latest smartphone, the OnePlus Nord. The new OnePlus smartphone comes with some promising specs on-paper with a price tag starting at Rs 24,999.

The sub-Rs 25,000 smartphone market features the likes of Redmi K20 Pro and the Realme X3. How does the OnePlus Nord fare against these two flagship-killers? Here is a spec-comparison of the OnePlus Nord vs Redmi K20 Pro vs Realme X3.
ParametersOnePlus NordRedmi K20 ProRealme X3
Display6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a dual punch-hole cutout.6.39-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 1080*2340 resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It gets an all-screen design with a pop-up motor for the front camera resulting in a screen to body ratio of 91.9 percent6.6-inch Full HD+ LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate and a dual punch-hole cutout.
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 765G octa-core processor7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Octa-Core SoC with Adreno 640 GPUQualcomm Snapdragon 855+ octa-core processor
RAM6GB/ 8G/ 12GB6GB/ 8GB8GB
Storage64GB/ 128GB/ 256GB64GB/ 128GB/ 256GB128GB
Battery4,115 mAh with WARP Charge 30T.4,000 mAh battery with 27W fast-charging4,200 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.
Camera48MP Sony IMX586 + 8MP ultra-wide + 5MP depth sensor + 2MP macro lens48MP f/1.75 + 13MP + 8MP triple camera setup at the rear. Pop-up front camera with 20MP sensor.64MP + 8MP 2x telephoto lens + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro lens.
BiometricsIn-display camera and Face UnlockIn-display camera and Face UnlockSide-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock
Operating SystemAndroid 10-based Oxygen OS 10Android 9.0 based MiUi 11.Android 10-based Realme UI
PriceRs 24,999 for 6GB + 64GB, Rs 27,999 for 8GB + 128GB, Rs 29,999 for 12GB + 256GB6GB + 128GB for Rs 24,999, 8GB + 256GB for Rs 29,999Rs 24,999 for 6GB + 128GB
 
First Published on Jul 22, 2020 01:36 pm

tags #OnePlus #Realme #Redmi #smartphones #Xiaomi

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.