OnePlus Nord vs Realme X3 vs Redmi K20 Pro: Specs, price, features compared

OnePlus has re-entered the mid-range smartphone segment with its latest smartphone, the OnePlus Nord. The new OnePlus smartphone comes with some promising specs on-paper with a price tag starting at Rs 24,999.

Parameters OnePlus Nord Redmi K20 Pro Realme X3 Display 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a dual punch-hole cutout. 6.39-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 1080*2340 resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It gets an all-screen design with a pop-up motor for the front camera resulting in a screen to body ratio of 91.9 percent 6.6-inch Full HD+ LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate and a dual punch-hole cutout. Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G octa-core processor 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Octa-Core SoC with Adreno 640 GPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ octa-core processor RAM 6GB/ 8G/ 12GB 6GB/ 8GB 8GB Storage 64GB/ 128GB/ 256GB 64GB/ 128GB/ 256GB 128GB Battery 4,115 mAh with WARP Charge 30T. 4,000 mAh battery with 27W fast-charging 4,200 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. Camera 48MP Sony IMX586 + 8MP ultra-wide + 5MP depth sensor + 2MP macro lens 48MP f/1.75 + 13MP + 8MP triple camera setup at the rear. Pop-up front camera with 20MP sensor. 64MP + 8MP 2x telephoto lens + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro lens. Biometrics In-display camera and Face Unlock In-display camera and Face Unlock Side-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock Operating System Android 10-based Oxygen OS 10 Android 9.0 based MiUi 11. Android 10-based Realme UI Price Rs 24,999 for 6GB + 64GB, Rs 27,999 for 8GB + 128GB, Rs 29,999 for 12GB + 256GB 6GB + 128GB for Rs 24,999, 8GB + 256GB for Rs 29,999 Rs 24,999 for 6GB + 128GB

The sub-Rs 25,000 smartphone market features the likes of Redmi K20 Pro and the Realme X3. How does the OnePlus Nord fare against these two flagship-killers? Here is a spec-comparison of the OnePlus Nord vs Redmi K20 Pro vs Realme X3.