OnePlus Nord to launch on July 21: Specs, pricing, everything we know so far

OnePlus will launch the much-anticipated mid-range smartphone, the OnePlus Nord, on July 21 in India and other international markets. The company has already revealed many of the OnePlus Nord specifications. Before the phone is officially launched, here is a quick wrap of all the details you need to know before the OnePlus Nord launch.

OnePlus Nord India launch time

OnePlus is confirmed to launch the OnePlus Nord at 4 pm CEST or 7.30 pm IST on July 21. The company will be hosting a live-stream for its online audience on YouTube and other social media channels.

OnePlus Nord India price (expected/ rumoured)

The rumour mill claims that OnePlus will launch three OnePlus Nord storage options — 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 12GB + 256GB. The three storage configurations are tipped to be priced at Rs 24,999, Rs 27,999, and Rs 30,999.

Please bear in mind that these are simply rumours or speculations and not the official OnePlus Nord price.

OnePlus Nord specifications

OnePlus has confirmed most of the OnePlus Nord specs before its launch. To start with, the AMOLED display is confirmed to have a 90Hz refresh rate and a dual punch-hole cutout.

Tipster Evan Blass recently revealed the full OnePlus Nord spec-sheet, which suggested that the Nord would sport a 6.5-inch display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a Full HD+ resolution of 1080*2400 pixels.

The Nord will get powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor for 5G and is likely to get paired with 6GB/8GB/ 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. OnePlus Nord is also said to pack a 4115 mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 30T.

In optics, the company has confirmed that the OnePlus Nord will use a 48 MP f/1.7 Sony IMX586 with OIS at the back. The main 48 MP sensor will be accompanied by an 8 MP ultrawide lens, 5 MP depth sensor, and a macro camera.

The Nord will be the first OnePlus device to feature a dual 32MP + 8MP front camera setup.