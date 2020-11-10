172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|oneplus-nord-se-launching-in-q1-2021-after-oneplus-9-6096091.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 10, 2020 10:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

OnePlus Nord SE launching in Q1 2021 after OnePlus 9

The Nord SE is likely to be placed between the original Nord and OnePlus 8T.

Moneycontrol News

OnePlus is likely to launch a new smartphone under the Nord series called Nord SE. The new OnePlus device is tipped to be unveiled shortly after the OnePlus 9 launch in Q1 2021. Nord SE specifications have been tipped, suggesting that the smartphone will be more like a “T” upgrade to the standard Nord that was launched earlier this year in India.

OnePlus Nord SE will borrow some of its key specifications from the OnePlus 8T (Review), according to Android Central. This includes a 4,500 mAh and Warp Charge 65. The fast charging tech is claimed to refuel the 4,500 mAh battery completely under 40 minutes.

Nord SE will feature the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor found on the standard OnePlus Nord (review). Moreover, the smartphone will also feature an AMOLED display. The report does not mention whether there will be high refresh rate support but we can expect the Nord SE to come with a 90Hz screen.

Camera specifications are currently under wraps. However, considering the Nord SE will share some specs from the Nord and OnePlus 8T, we can expect it to feature a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor.

Selfie camera details are also not known at the moment. 

The Nord SE is likely to be placed between the original Nord and OnePlus 8T. The report also confirms that Nord SE will launch in India and Europe.
First Published on Nov 10, 2020 10:29 am

