OnePlus Nord pre-orders begin on July 15 via Amazon India: Everything you need to know

OnePlus is gearing up for the launch of its first mid-range smartphone, the OnePlus Nord. The smartphone will launch in India on July 21. Before the pricing details are revealed, OnePlus will be taking pre-orders of the OnePlus Nord in limited quantities from July 15.

The OnePlus Nord pre-orders will begin at 1.30 pm via amazon.in and will be available in limited quantities. Pre-order customers need to pay Rs 499 to be among the first to receive the OnePlus Nord upon launch.

As a part of the pre-order process, customers can claim gifts worth up to Rs 5,000. The OnePlus Nord pre-order will also give customers access to 2 gift boxes — Box 1 with OnePlus merchandise and Box 2 with accessories and special gifts.

After pre-ordering the device, customers need to complete the purchase by 31st August and only then they will be entitled to receive a second surprise gift box.

OnePlus Nord specifications (confirmed and rumoured)

OnePlus has already confirmed some of the OnePlus Nord specs before the launch event. These include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor for 5G, an AMOLED screen with a dual punch-hole camera and a quad-camera stack on the back. We also know that the device will feature optical image stabilisation (OIS) on at least one of the four rear cameras.

OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei, in a one-on-one with popular tech YouTuber MKBHD, has given the first look and revealed the OnePlus Nord design.

Tipster Evan Blass has leaked the full specifications list of the OnePlus Nord. OnePlus Nord will have a 6.44-inch Fluid AMOLED 90Hz screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

At the back, the four camera lenses will include a 48MP Sony IMX 586 f/1.75 sensor with OIS and EIS, an 8MP 119-degree ultra-wide sensor, a 5MP f/2.4 depth lens, and a 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor.

For selfies, the Nord front camera will house a 32MP f/2.45 primary lens and an 8MP f/2.45 105-degree ultra-wide lens, according to Blass.

The smartphone is likely to be launched in two variants with 8GB and 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB/ 256GB internal storage. OnePlus Nord is also likely to pack a 4115 mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 30T.

OnePlus Nord will also feature facial recognition and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The smartphone will be available in three colour options — Blue Marble, Gray Onyx and Gray Ash.