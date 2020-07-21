OnePlus Nord, OnePlus Buds launch: Where to watch the livestream, expected price and other details here

OnePlus Nord will make its global debut in India and other international markets on July 21. The company is hosting an Augmented Reality (AR) launch event for its much-anticipated mid-range smartphone.

Where to watch the OnePlus Nord launch event? What are the OnePlus Nord specifications? What is the expected price of OnePlus Nord in India? All your questions answered below:

OnePlus Nord India launch time and where to watch the live-stream

The OnePlus Nord launch event is scheduled to begin at 4 pm CEST or 7.30 pm IST on July 21. The company will be hosting a live-stream for its online audience on its official website.

The ones who bought the OnePlus AR invite can watch the OnePlus Nord launch on their smartphones. You will need to download the OnePlus Nord AR app on your Android or iOS device and scan the QR code that can be found on the cardboard invite.

OnePlus Nord India price (expected/ rumoured)

The rumour mill claims that OnePlus will launch three OnePlus Nord storage options — 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 12GB + 256GB. The three storage configurations are tipped to be priced at Rs 24,999, Rs 27,999, and Rs 30,999.

Please bear in mind that these are simply rumours or speculations and not the official OnePlus Nord price.

OnePlus Nord specifications

OnePlus has confirmed most of the OnePlus Nord specs before its launch. To start with, the AMOLED display is confirmed to have a 90Hz refresh rate and a dual punch-hole cutout.

Tipster Evan Blass recently revealed the full OnePlus Nord spec-sheet, which suggested that the Nord would sport a 6.5-inch display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a Full HD+ resolution of 1080*2400 pixels.

The Nord will get powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor for 5G and is likely to get paired with 6GB/8GB/ 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. OnePlus Nord is also said to pack a 4115 mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 30T.

In optics, the company has confirmed that the OnePlus Nord will use a 48 MP f/1.7 Sony IMX586 with OIS at the back. The main 48 MP sensor will be accompanied by an 8 MP ultrawide lens, 5 MP depth sensor, and a macro camera.

The Nord will be the first OnePlus device to feature a dual 32MP + 8MP front camera setup.