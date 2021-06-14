OnePlus Nord N200 specifications, design leaked days after OnePlus Nord CE 5G launch in India

OnePlus is yet to announce the official launch date of the OnePlus Nord N200.

OnePlus Nord N200 specifications and design details have leaked. The upcoming OnePlus smartphone is rumoured to launch soon. OnePlus is yet to confirm the official OnePlus Nord N200 launch date. Ahead of the official launch, specifications of the budget 5G smartphone have leaked online.



OnePlus Nord N200 5G (high res, unwatermarked) pic.twitter.com/6bDLJFQJxw

— Evan Blass (@evleaks) June 13, 2021

Tipster Evan Blass has leaked the design of the Nord N200. The image reveals that the upcoming OnePlus Nord smartphone will sport a triple-camera setup and a hole-punch display. It will also have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The tipster has also listed the complete specifications and features of OnePlus Nord N200.

OnePlus Nord N200 specifications (leaked)

The OnePlus Nord N200 features a 6.49-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD, according to Blass. It has a 90Hz refresh rate support and comes with a 20:9 aspect ratio. As mentioned above, the phone has a hole-punch camera cutout on the display for the 16MP f/2.05 front camera.

On the back is a triple-camera setup. It has a 13MP f/2.2 primary sensor and two 2MP monochrome and macro sensors. The device has a 5000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Blass further claims that the device will also pack a Snapdragon 480 SoC for 5G network support. It will have 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

The device will come with a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It will run Android 11-based Oxygen OS 11 out of the box. The device will weigh 189 grams and measure 163.1 x 74.9 x 8.3mm.

OnePlus is yet to announce the official launch date of the OnePlus Nord N200. We can expect the launch to happen soon. It is confirmed that the Nord N200 will launch in the US and Canada. The company is unlikely to launch its budget 5G smartphone in India.