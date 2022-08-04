OnePlus Nord N20 SE launched with MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 5,000 mAh battery, 33W charging

A new OnePlus Nord device was recently listed on AliExpress. The OnePlus Nord N20 SE is the latest entrant to the Nord line-up and comes less than a day after the arrival of the OnePlus 10T 5G. However, unlike the OnePlus 10T 5G, the Nord N20 SE is a budget 4G smartphone.

OnePlus Nord N20 SE Price

The OnePlus Nord N20 SE is listed at $199 (Rs 15,800, approximately) on AliExpress. The phone is available in a single 4GB/64GB variant and comes in Celestial Black and Blue Oasis colours. The OnePlus Nord N20 SE will not be launching in India anytime soon as it appears to be a rebranded version of the Oppo A77 4G that recently dropped in the country.

OnePlus Nord N20 SE Specs

The OnePlus Nord N20 SE is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. The phone also comes with 64GB of internal storage that is expandable via a microSD card. The OnePlus Nord N20 SE sports a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD screen with a waterdrop notch and a standard 60Hz refresh rate.

The Nord N20 SE packs a 5,000 mAh battery and comes with 33W SuperVOOC wired fast-charging support. The phone boots Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 on top. For optics, the Nord N20 SE gets a dual camera setup on the back with a 50 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP secondary sensor. On the front, the phone has an 8 MP selfie camera.

The Nord N20 SE also boasts dual stereo speakers, 4GB of virtual RAM, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. Connectivity options on the device include 4G LTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and GPS, among others.