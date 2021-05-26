MARKET NEWS

OnePlus Nord N2 accidentally confirmed by company's UK division; India launch likely on June 10

OnePlus will launch two new smartphones in India on June 10 and June 25.

Moneycontrol News
May 26, 2021 / 09:34 AM IST
OnePlus Nord 2


OnePlus Nord 2 launch seems imminent. The company’s United Kingdon division accidentally confirmed the existence of its upcoming Nord smartphone in the FAQ section of the new Stadia Premiere Edition promo.

Another leak suggests that two OnePlus smartphones are likely to launch in India on June 10 and June 25.

OnePlus has not officially announced any details of the upcoming Nord 2. However, the listing on the UK website spotted by Android Police hints at an imminent launch. It is rumoured to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC under the hood. 

According to tipster Mukul Sharma, OnePlus will launch two new smartphones in India. One of the two devices will launch on June 10. This could be the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2. The company is expected to make a formal announcement very soon.

The other smartphone launching on June 25 could be the Nord CE 5G. It is likely a successor of the Nord N10 5G launched last year. Earlier this year, design renders of the smartphone had leaked online. It will have a 6.49-inch display with a hole-punch cutout. The flat screen is surrounded by a thin side and top bezels.

On the back, the smartphone will have a glossy finish. It will come with a plastic rear panel surrounded by a metal frame. The Nord N10 successor will have a triple-camera array and an LED flash inside the rectangular camera module. The device will also come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as opposed to a rear-mounted one on the Nord N10. It will also feature a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

OnePlus launched the Nord N10 in the US and Europe in October 2020. The smartphone did not come to India. OnePlus currently offers OnePlus Nord in India, which starts at Rs 24,999.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #OnePlus #smartphones #Technology
first published: May 26, 2021 09:34 am

