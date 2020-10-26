OnePlus Nord N100 price, specifications leaked ahead of October 26 launch

OnePlus Nord N100 specifications were leaked ahead of its rumoured launch on October 26. The budget OnePlus smartphone will be launched in the US and some other international markets. The leaked information by Ishan Agarwal and 91Mobiles also revealed that OnePlus Nord N100 price will be around EUR 199 (roughly Rs 17,500) depending on the region.

OnePlus Nord N100 will feature a 6.52-inch HD+ display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory. At the back, Nord N100 will have a triple-camera setup featuring a 13MP primary camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor.

For selfies, there will be an 8MP front camera.

OnePlus Nord N100 will also pack a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast-charging, as per the leaked information. The smartphone will have a stereo-speaker setup and also a 3.5mm headphone jack.

OnePlus is also expected to launch another Nord smartphone called OnePlus Nord N10 5G alongside the Nord N100. Leaked OnePlus Nord N10 specifications include a 6.49-inch FHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. There is no word on whether the Nord N10 display will have an LCD or an OLED panel.

Under the hood, Nord N10 5G will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 SoC, paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The smartphone will pack a 4,300 mAh battery. Details about the fast charging support have not been revealed.

At the back, Nord N10 5G will have a 64MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide and two 2MP sensors for depth and macro. The camera layout of Nord N10 is quite similar to the recently-launched OnePlus 8T (First Impressions).