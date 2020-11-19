OnePlus Nord N100 budget smartphone confirmed to have a 90Hz display

High-refresh rate displays have become a staple for Android phones. And OnePlus was one of the early adopters of the high refresh rate panel with the OnePlus 7 Pro, which launched in the first half of 2019.

Since then, OnePlus has continued that tradition ever since. This year, the company even introduced the smooth 90Hz screen on its budget Nord smartphone. And last month, OnePlus launched two new budget phones in its Nord series, the OnePlus Nord N10 and Nord N100, the latter debuting as the only OnePlus phone in 2020 without a high-refresh-rate panel.

According to the spec sheet of the OnePlus Nord N100, the phone uses an HD+ panel with a 60Hz refresh rate. However, this was surprising considering the Nord N100 was modelled on the Oppo A53, which features an HD+ 90Hz screen.

However, OnePlus has shed some light on the situation, confirming that the Nord N100 does indeed features a high-refresh-rate panel, retracting its previous statement about the phone shipping with a 60Hz display. Android Authority first noticed the 90Hz screen on the Nord N100 while reviewing the device.

The refresh rate selector is currently available in the Settings, although the phone is set to 60Hz by default. OnePlus said, “The N100 is equipped with a 90Hz display. Actual refresh rate depends on settings, applications used, and processing limitations.”