OnePlus Nord N1 5G launch tipped for 2021 as a successor to Nord N10 5G

OnePlus Nord N1 5G launch has been tipped. The mid-range OnePlus Nord smartphone is tipped to be a Nord N10 5G successor. OnePlus only launched the original Nord 5G in India, and skipped the launch of the other two Nord smartphones - Nord N10 5G and Nord 100.

The OnePlus Nord N1 5G launch details have been leaked by tipster Max Jambor. Details about the smartphone are unknown at the moment. The tipster did not reveal any Nord N1 5G specifications. However, he mentions that the device will be a successor to the Nord N10 5G.

It is worth noting that OnePlus did not launch the Nord N10 5G in India. It is unknown if the Nord N1 5G will get the same treatment of being available only in the Europe and the US. In India, the only smartphone available under the Nord series is the original OnePlus Nord (Review).

The Nord N10 5G was launched in October 2020 alongside the Nord N100.

OnePlus Nord N10 5G specifications

The Nord N10 is powered by the Snapdragon 690 SoC, which features a Snapdragon X51 modem. The device also sports a 4,300 mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T support. The Nord N10 sports a 6.49-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate as opposed to the 90Hz AMOLED panel on the standard Nord.

For optics, the OnePlus Nord N10 gets a 64 MP primary sensor paired with an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, depth sensor, and macro camera. The hole-punch camera cutout on the front houses a 16 MP selfie shooter. The Nord N10 is equipped with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner as well as stereo speakers.