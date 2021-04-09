English
OnePlus Nord LE is the new OnePlus smartphone that you cannot buy

In case you are wondering, the LE in OnePlus Nord LE stands for Literally Only One Edition.

Moneycontrol News
April 09, 2021 / 09:26 AM IST
OnePlus Nord LE price in India has not been announced as the smartphone is not available for sale.

OnePlus Nord LE has been announced. The Nord LE is a limited edition smartphone that will be available only for one user worldwide. In case you are wondering, the LE in OnePlus Nord LE stands for Literally Only One Edition.

OnePlus Nord LE price in India has not been announced as the smartphone is not available for sale. Instead, OnePlus will give away the special edition smartphone to one user worldwide. The criteria to select the individual has been mentioned on the company’s official Instagram page. To be eligible to win the OnePlus Nord LE, participants need to follow OnePlus.Nord on Instagram. They also need to take a  picture of their current smartphone and post it on their Instagram feed – the caption needs to explain why you want to upgrade to OnePlus Nord. Also, you need to use #SwitchToNord.







The Nord LE has the exact same specifications you see on the standard OnePlus Nord. The only significant change is on the outside. The rear panel comes with a gradient finish with hues of yellow and blue. 

Also Read: OnePlus Nord Review

OnePlus Nord specifications 

The OnePlus Nord features a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint scanner. It comes with a pill-shaped notch on the screen that houses a 32MP primary sensor and 8MP ultrawide shooter. On the back, the OnePlus Nord opts for a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide shooter, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro camera.

Under the hood, the device draws power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC with an integrated 5G modem. The OnePlus Nord can be configured with up to 256GB of storage, with no room for expansion. The OnePlus Nord packs a 4,115 mAh battery with 30W Wrap Charge support.

The device runs Android 10-based Oxygen OS 10 out of the box. OnePlus has rolled out the Android 11 update for the device.
TAGS: #OnePlus #smartphones
first published: Apr 9, 2021 09:26 am

