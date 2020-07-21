OnePlus Nord launching today: How to livestream the event, India launch time

OnePlus Nord launch will be hosted on July 21 via an online AR event. The much-anticipated OnePlus mid-ranger will be launched today at 7.30 pm IST / 3pm BST / 10am EDT / 7am PDT.

Before the launch begins, here are some details on how to watch the OnePlus Nord live-stream.

OnePlus Nord launch: Where to watch the OnePlus Nord live-stream

The company has confirmed that the launch of OnePlus Nord will start at 7.30 pm IST today. Due to the pandemic, the company is going online-only for the OnePlus Nord launch, which will be telecasted on its website.

We can also expect OnePlus to broadcast the Nord launch event on YouTube and other social media accounts.

For the ones who bought the AR invite; here is how you can watch the OnePlus Nord AR livestream.

— To watch the OnePlus Nord AR event, you need to download the OnePlus Nord AR app from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

— Next, grant the app the camera and mic permission and also create an optional avatar for the launch.

— To set up the AR, you need to aim your phone at the floor or a tabletop, slowly move the device from side to side in a circular motion. When the surface is detected, tap to place the Nord AR experience.

— it is advised to ensure the lighting is not too bright or dark to get the best experience.

For devices not compatible, the event should be live on the OnePlus website and its social media channels.