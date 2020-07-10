OnePlus Nord launch on July 21: Tipster leaks complete specifications of upcoming OnePlus smartphone

OnePlus is gearing up for the launch of its affordable mid-ranger, the OnePlus Nord, on July 21. The company has been teasing and confirming some of the key OnePlus Nord specifications before the smartphone makes it debut in India and other international markets. Amid the hype, complete specifications of the OnePlus Nord have been leaked online.

OnePlus Nord specifications (confirmed)

OnePlus has already confirmed that the OnePlus Nord will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor for 5G. Alongside this, the relatively-affordable OnePlus Nord smartphone will feature a dual punch-hole camera on the front and a quad-camera stack on the back. We also know that the device will feature optical image stabilisation (OIS) on at least one of the four rear cameras.

Another detail confirmed by OnePlus is that the Nord will feature an AMOLED panel. While it is unclear if OnePlus will maintain a high refresh rate display on the Nord, the teaser page on Amazon certainly suggests it will be 90Hz.

OnePlus Nord specifications (rumoured)

Noted tipster Evan Blass has leaked the full specifications list of the OnePlus Nord on Twitter. According to the leaked image, OnePlus Nord will have a 6.44-inch Fluid AMOLED 90Hz screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The smartphone is likely to be launched in two variants with 8GB and 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB/ 256GB internal storage. OnePlus Nord is also likely to pack a 4115 mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 30T.

At the back, the four camera lenses will include a 48MP Sony IMX 586 f/1.75 sensor with OIS and EIS, an 8MP 119-degree ultra-wide sensor, a 5MP f/2.4 depth lens, and a 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor.

For selfies, the Nord front camera will house a 32MP f/2.45 primary lens and an 8MP f/2.45 105-degree ultra-wide lens, according to Blass.

OnePlus Nord will also feature facial recognition and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The smartphone will be available in three colour options — Blue Marble, Gray Onyx and Gray Ash.

You can expect the company to confirm more details about the OnePlus Nord in the coming days, leading up to its July 21 launch.