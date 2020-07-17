OnePlus Nord entire camera specs confirmed ahead of July 21 launch

OnePlus has has officially confirmed the specifications of the camera sensors on the upcoming Nord. The smartphone maker is leaving no stone unturned in building hype around the device ahead of its launch on July 21. The company recently unveiled several details including the design, chipset, display, battery, and camera layout of the much-anticipated smartphone.

Simon Liu, Imaging Director for OnePlus Nord, confirmed in a forum post that the OnePlus Nord will use a 48 MP Sony IMX586. The Sony IMX586 is the same sensor used on the vanilla OnePlus 8, OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7 series smartphones. The sensor is paired with a bright f/1.75 lens and optical image stabilisation.

In the post, Liu wrote that OnePlus has developed a “range of software enhancements” for the sensor that makes it incredible to use in a range of scenarios. The main 48 MP sensor will be accompanied by an 8 MP ultrawide lens, 5 MP depth sensor, and a macro camera.

The OnePlus Nord will also be the first smartphone from the company to feature two front cameras, which will comprise of a 32 MP primary sensor and an ultrawide angle camera with a 105-degree field of view. The post also confirms that both front cameras feature algorithms to brighten up faces and reduce noise in low light and enhance face details in selfies.

With the camera details, almost all the specifications of the OnePlus Nord have been revealed. We know that the phone will use a Snapdragon 765G SoC. OnePlus has also confirmed that the Nord will sport an AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, the same reflects on the device’s product page on Amazon India.

