OnePlus Nord design and colour variant unveiled in YouTuber Marques Brownlee's video ahead of official launch

OnePlus has been aggressively teasing its upcoming smartphone, which is scheduled to launch next week, on July 21. Several details, including the number of cameras, the chipset, and the display have previously been revealed by the company. Now, we have an official look at the front and back design of the OnePlus Nord.

OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei showcased the design of the OnePlus Nord in an exclusive interview with popular YouTuber MKBHD. The interview also gave us a first look at the upcoming OnePlus Buds TWS earbuds, revealing a striking teal colour. While Pie did not talk or showcase the OnePlus Buds, he was spotted using them throughout the interview.

As for the phone itself, Pie revealed two colours of the OnePlus Nord, including a teal and grey. The quad-camera setup is vertically aligned on the side of the phone, while a pill-shaped camera cutout on the front houses the two selfie shooters. It is worth noting that the phone’s design looks similar to that of the Realme X50 Pro. Like OnePlus, Realme is another subsidiary of BBK Electronics.

Pei also discusses the bill of materials costs associated with components like an IP rating, display, battery, and NFC. According to Pie, OnePlus has only just re-entered the mid-range segment because the Snapdragon 765G chipset can finally deliver a similar experience to a flagship Qualcomm 8 series SoC.

Source: Marques Brownlee

Pei also showed off an interesting Nord prototype with three L-shaped cameras seen in the company’s first “New Beginnings” video series.