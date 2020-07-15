OnePlus Nord design and colour variant unveiled in YouTuber Marques Brownlee's video ahead of official launch

App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol 
/home/moneycontrol/commonstore/commonfiles/headband_data_live.json
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [title] => Exclusive keynote by MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari at Small Business Virtual Summit with CISCO on 17th July - Register Now
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Register-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Register-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-08 00:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594146600
            [end_date] => 2020-07-10 16:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594377000
            [rank] => 1
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [title] => LIVE Webinar: RSI - 5 Star Trading Strategy Webinar by Vishal B. Malkan . Watch Now!
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/ms/malkansviews/?utm_source=Moneycontrol&utm_medium=Headdband
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Watchnow-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Watchnow-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-10 16:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594377000
            [end_date] => 2020-07-10 17:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594380600
            [rank] => 2
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [title] => Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Register-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Register-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-10 17:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594380600
            [end_date] => 2020-07-17 11:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594963800
            [rank] => 3
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [title] => Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Use Coupon: PRO365.
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/promos/pro.php
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => PRO365
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Ribbon
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-17 11:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594963800
            [end_date] => 2020-07-31 23:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1596216600
            [rank] => 4
        )

)
Array
(
    [count] => 1
    [data] => Array
        (
            [0] => Array
                (
                    [title] => Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
                    [link] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
                    [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                        (
                            [category] => Top Band
                            [action] => Virtual Summit
                            [label] => From-Home
                        )

                )

        )

)
Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 15, 2020 12:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

OnePlus Nord design and colour variant unveiled in YouTuber Marques Brownlee's video ahead of official launch

OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei also discussed the bill of materials costs associated with components like an IP rating, display, battery, and NFC.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

OnePlus has been aggressively teasing its upcoming smartphone, which is scheduled to launch next week, on July 21. Several details, including the number of cameras, the chipset, and the display have previously been revealed by the company. Now, we have an official look at the front and back design of the OnePlus Nord.

OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei showcased the design of the OnePlus Nord in an exclusive interview with popular YouTuber MKBHD. The interview also gave us a first look at the upcoming OnePlus Buds TWS earbuds, revealing a striking teal colour. While Pie did not talk or showcase the OnePlus Buds, he was spotted using them throughout the interview.

As for the phone itself, Pie revealed two colours of the OnePlus Nord, including a teal and grey. The quad-camera setup is vertically aligned on the side of the phone, while a pill-shaped camera cutout on the front houses the two selfie shooters. It is worth noting that the phone’s design looks similar to that of the Realme X50 Pro. Like OnePlus, Realme is another subsidiary of BBK Electronics.

Close

Pei also discusses the bill of materials costs associated with components like an IP rating, display, battery, and NFC. According to Pie, OnePlus has only just re-entered the mid-range segment because the Snapdragon 765G chipset can finally deliver a similar experience to a flagship Qualcomm 8 series SoC.

related news

Source: Marques Brownlee Source: Marques Brownlee

Pei also showed off an interesting Nord prototype with three L-shaped cameras seen in the company’s first “New Beginnings” video series.

Before the interview, the battery of the OnePlus Nord was officially revealed. The company had officially partnered with YouTuber Zack Nelson of JerryRigEverything to launch a Dbrand Teardown case for the OnePlus Nord. The Instagram post by Nelson shows off the 4,115 mAh battery capacity, which is slightly less than the OnePlus 8’s 4,300 mAh battery. OnePlus could also bundle a 30W Wrap Charge adapter with the Nord.
First Published on Jul 15, 2020 12:44 pm

tags #OnePlus #smartphones

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.