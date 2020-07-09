OnePlus Nord confirmed to sport high refresh rate AMOLED display and Snapdragon 765G chipset

The OnePlus Nord is launching in India on July 21. OnePlus has been teasing the phone for quite a while now, including showcasing the back panel of the phone in a one-minute video. The Chinese smartphone maker also confirmed the OnePlus Nord’s chipset.

Now, OnePlus has confirmed yet another detail about its upcoming handset.

The image confirms that the OnePlus Nord will opt for an AMOLED display rather than an LCD panel. While it is unclear if OnePlus will maintain a high refresh rate display on the Nord, the teaser page on Amazon certainly suggests it will be 90Hz.

The company previously confirmed that the device will be powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC. The OnePlus Nord will also have six cameras in total, presumably two on the front and four on the back. We also know that the device will feature optical image stabilisation on at least one of the four rear cameras.

According to previous leaks, the quad-camera setup on the back is expected to feature a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 5 MP macro camera. On the front, the OnePlus Nord could get a dual-camera setup with a 32 MP main camera and an 8 MP ultrawide snapper for selfies.

You can expect the company to confirm more details about the OnePlus Nord in the coming days, leading up to its July 21 launch.