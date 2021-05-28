OnePlus Nord CE 5G specifications leaked ahead of the June 10 Summer Launch Event

The 5G smartphone will sport a 6.43-inch AMOLED display.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G specifications have leaked online. According to a new report, the 5G smartphone will launch with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC. The same processor is found on the likes of the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G, Xiaomi Mi 10i, etc. OnePlus Nord CE 5G launch in India is confirmed for June 10.

The 5G smartphone will sport a 6.43-inch AMOLED display. It will have a 90Hz refresh rate and a hole-punch cutout for the front camera. The Android Central report also states that the upcoming OnePlus smartphone will launch with a 64MP triple camera setup. Details about the other two sensors are unknown at the moment. One of these two lenses is likely an ultrawide camera, whereas the other lens could be a 2MP macro lens.

Previously leaked specs reveal that the phone will have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It could also come with a 3.5mm headphone jack. Details about the battery size and fast charging details are unknown at the moment. We can expect some more reports revealing the OnePlus Nord CE 5G specifications in the coming days as we get closer to the launch.