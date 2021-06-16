OnePlus Nord CE 5G sale in India today at 12 pm: Check price, offers, specs

OnePlus Nord CE 5G sale starts today in India. The new OnePlus smartphone was unveiled earlier this year with some “core” features of the original Nord. It features a Snapdragon 750G SoC and a 64MP triple-camera setup. The smartphone under Rs 25,000 competes against the likes of iQOO Z3 5G, Xiaomi Mi 10i, Samsung Galaxy M42 5G, Realme X7, etc.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G price in India

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G sale kicks off at 12 pm via Amazon India, OnePlus India’s official website and other retail partners. As part of the sale offers, customers can avail of a Rs 1,000 discount on the purchase of the Nord CE using HDFC Bank credit cards.

The Nord CE 5G comes in three variants. The base 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 22,999. OnePlus Nord CE 5G price in India for the 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB storage options is set at Rs 24,999 and Rs 27,999. The device comes in three colours - Blue Void, Charcoal Ink, and Silver Ray.

OnePlus Nord CE specifications

The Nord CE 5G features a 6.43-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED display. It has a 90Hz refresh rate support and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen has a hole-punch cutout for the front camera.

Under the hood, the Nord CE 5G draws power from a Snapdragon 750G SoC. It is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone packs a 4,500 mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T Plus charging support. It runs on Android 11 with the latest OxygenOS 11 on top.

On the back is a triple-camera setup. It has a 64 MP primary sensor, coupled with an 8 MP ultrawide shooter and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, you get a 16 MP camera for selfies.

The Nord CE is just 7.99mm thick and weighs 170g. The phone also gets an in-display fingerprint reader and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Connectivity options on the phone include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, and more.