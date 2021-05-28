OnePlus Nord CE 5G India launch slated for June 10 alongside OnePlus TV U1S

File Image: OnePlus Nord 3

OnePlus Nord CE 5G launch in India has been confirmed. The company’s CEO Pete Lau confirmed that OnePlus will launch the device in India and Europe on June 10. OnePlus Nord CE 5G is a revamped version of the original OnePlus Nord launched last year in India.

Lau in his interview with TechRadar did not reveal the OnePlus Nord CE 5G specifications. He, however, revealed that the phone will be priced affordably. “We have distilled the original Nord down to its core elements, and added a few extra features to create a great everyday phone at an even more affordable price,” Lau said. Based on this, it is safe to say that the OnePlus Nord CE 5G price in India will be around Rs 20,000. The 5G smartphone will be available for purchase via Amazon India post its launch.

Lau further revealed that the company plans to launch the Nord N200 5G later this year. It will however only launch in the United States and Canada. He did not confirm any specs or features of either smartphone. Lau did reveal that some of the flagship OnePlus smartphone features will be available on Nord smartphones. We can expect some more details in the coming days as we get closer to the launch.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G specifications have leaked in the past. The device is rumoured to launch as a successor to the Nord N10 5G. Earlier this year, design renders of the smartphone had leaked online. It will have a 6.49-inch display with a hole-punch cutout. The flat screen is surrounded by a thin side and top bezels. It will have a triple-camera array on the glossy back. The device will also come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as opposed to a rear-mounted one on the Nord N10. It will also feature a 3.5mm headphone jack.