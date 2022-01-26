OnePlus Nord CE 2 to launch on February 11, feature a triple-camera module

OnePlus Nord CE 2 launch date has leaked online. The upcoming mid-range OnePlus smartphone will launch as a successor of the original Nord CE. The leaked image has also revealed the OnePlus Nord CE 2 camera module design ahead of the launch.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 launch event will take place on February 11, according to tipster Max Jambor. The upcoming OnePlus mid-ranger will continue to sport a triple-camera module on the back. The camera sensor layout is similar to the OnePlus Nord 2 (Review) . It has two large cutouts on the left side of the rectangular camera module and the third sensor is placed above the LED flash. As per rumours, the OnePlus Nord 2 CE camera setup will feature a 64MP main camera sensor. We can also expect the phone to come with an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP depth sensor.

The tipster did not reveal any other details of the Nord CE 2. We can expect the OnePlus Nord CE 2 India launch date announcement in the coming days. It is possible that the device is launched in India on February 11 itself alongside other markets.

The rumour mill has listed some of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 specifications in the past. It will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC under the hood. There will be a 90Hz AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution. The phone will also pack a 5000 mAh battery. As expected, the phone will support 65W fast charging.