OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G launch in India today at 7 pm: Where to watch the live-stream, price, specifications

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will compete against the likes of the Realme 9 Pro+, Xiaomi 11i, etc.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 India launch event will kick off at 7 pm. The company will unveil its new 5G smartphone in India alongside the new OnePlus Y1S smart TV. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G price in India is expected to be under Rs 25,000. The company will announce the official sale date at the launch event, which will be hosted virtually.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G launch in India: Where to watch the live-stream

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G India launch event will be hosted on the company’s official YouTube channel. Interested viewers can click on the video link below to watch OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G launch in India today at 7 pm.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G price in India

According to reports, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will arrive in two storage options. Its base variant will have 6GB of RAM, whereas the higher storage option will have 8GB of RAM. Both devices will come with 128GB of internal storage. The rumour mill claims that OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G price in India will start at Rs 23,999. If true, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will compete against the likes of the Realme 9 Pro+, Xiaomi 11i and other smartphones under Rs 25,000 in India.

The official pricing details will be announced later today. OnePlus has confirmed that the smartphone will be available for purchase soon after its launch via Amazon India.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G specifications

OnePlus has confirmed some key OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G specifications. The device is confirmed to draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC. It will sport a triple-camera setup on the back. The phone is confirmed to come in Bahamas Blue and Mirror Grey colour options. It is also confirmed to feature a 3.5mm headphone jack.