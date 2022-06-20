OnePlus Nord 2T to launch in India this month: Report

OnePlus is gearing up to launch its Nord 2T smartphone in India soon “very soon”, a report said. The OnePlus Nord 2T was recently unveiled in some European markets as a minor update of the OnePlus Nord 2 (Review).

The report by Rootmygalaxy, a tech website, said the OnePlus Nord 2T launch in India would take place this month, with barely 10 days to go for the month to end, the phone could debut next week. The report also provided pricing details about the OnePlus Nord 2T.

OnePlus Nord 2T Expected Price India

The OnePlus Nord 2T likely be pricess at Rs 28,999 for the 8GB/128GB model, while the 12GB/128GB model is expected to cost Rs 31,999.

The OnePlus Nord 2T's price in Europe is EUR 399 (roughly Rs 32,100) for the sole 8GB/128GB model.

OnePlus Nord 2T specs

The OnePlus Nord 2T is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The phone also sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. The handset runs Android 12 with Oxygen OS 12.1 on top. The handset also packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 80W fast-charging support.

The OnePlus Nord 2T opts for a triple-camera setup on the back with a 50 MP Sony IMX766 sensor at the helm. The other two cameras include an 8 MP ultrawide lens and a 2 MP monochrome sensor. The main camera also supports OIS. The Nord 2T gets a 32 MP selfie camera on the front.