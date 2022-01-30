OnePlus Nord 2T, Nord 2 CE India launch timeline and pricing tipped: Report

The OnePlus Nord 2T is set to make its appearance soon. The OnePlus Nord 2 was unveiled last year in India’s sub-30K segment. Now, a new report suggests that the company is gearing up to launch the Nord 2T by May 2022.

According to a report by 91mobiles, the OnePlus Nord 2T is launching in India between April and May this year. Additionally, the report also claims that the price of the upcoming Nord 2T smartphone will be positioned between Rs 30,000 and Rs 40,000. The OnePlus Nord 2T will replace last year’s Nord 2 and will be the first ‘T’ series smartphone in the Nord series.

The report also notes that OnePlus Nord 2 CE is rumoured to launch on February 11. The Nord 2 CE could be priced anywhere between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000 when it launches in India. Since the inception of the first Nord smartphone in 2020, OnePlus has expanded its offerings beyond the flagship segment.

Now, we are set to see OnePlus further expand its offerings in the Nord series with the launch of the OnePlus Nord 2T and Nord 2 CE. The report also mentions a new Nord smartphone in the works, which is expected to launch sometime between July and August. It will also be the first Nord smartphone to debut in India’s sub-20K segment.