OnePlus Nord 2T India launch confirmed, expected to debut on July 1

The OnePlus Nord 2T is coming to India soon. The OnePlus Nord 2T was initially unveiled in several European countries, while an Indian launch was rumoured to take place soon as the company confirmed that the device would be unveiled in India as well.

Now, OnePlus has confirmed that the Nord 2T is launching in India soon as a landing page for the device has gone live on the company’s official Indian website. Additionally, the Nord 2T has also been listed on Amazon as “coming soon”.

While there is no official launch date for the OnePlus Nord 2T India launch, tipster Mukul Sharma recently revealed that the device would be arriving on July 1 in the country. Here are a few sample shots from the OnePlus Nord 2T’s 50 MP primary rear camera.



The OnePlus Nord 2T price in India was recently leaked with the 8GB/128GB model tipped to cost Rs 28,999 and the 12GB/256GB variant coming in at Rs 33,999. We should get more details about an official OnePlus Nord 2T launch date in the coming days. However, the teaser page on Amazon India suggests that the specifications of the Nord 2T are the same as its European counterpart.

OnePlus Nord 2T Specifications

The OnePlus Nord 2T is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone also sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. The handset runs Android 12 with Oxygen OS 12.1 on top. The handset also packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 80W fast-charging support.

The OnePlus Nord 2T opts for a triple-camera setup on the back with a 50 MP Sony IMX766 sensor at the helm. The other two cameras include an 8 MP ultrawide lens and a 2 MP monochrome sensor. The main camera also supports OIS. The Nord 2T gets a 32 MP selfie camera on the front.