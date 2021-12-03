OnePlus Nord 2 X Pac-Man Edition design revealed in recent leak

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus will reportedly launch a new Pac-Mac Edition of its Nord 2 handset on November 16, though there has been on official word on it. The OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition is set to bring a new design and UI tweaks that will introduce interface aesthetics based on the game.

OnePlus Nord 2 × PAC-MAN Edition retail box. Looks very tall #OnePlusNord2pic.twitter.com/fWUNcaC5Kt

— Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) November 13, 2021

Last week, OnePlus confirmed that the OnePlus Nord 2 X PAC-MAN Edition moniker for the device and details about its pricing. Now, the OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition’s design has been leaked.

The launch of the OnePlus Nord 2 X Pac-Man Edition is reportedly set for November 16, though no launch date has been confirmed yet. OnePlus will also be doling out the OnePlus Buds Z as a free gift to consumers who buy the new Pac-Man version of the Nord 2. The OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition’s price is set at Rs 37,999 for the sole 12GB/256GB model.