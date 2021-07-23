OnePlus Nord 2 vs OnePlus Nord: Check what is new
The Nord 2 has received some major upgrades over its predecessor. Here's everything you need to know
July 23, 2021 / 01:56 PM IST
OnePlus Nord 2 price in India starts at Rs 27,999. When compared with the original Nord, the Nord 2 has received a Rs 3,000 price bump in India. For the price, the new OnePlus smartphone comes with a faster chip, a bigger battery and faster charging. It gets an upgraded camera sensor as well. Here’s a spec comparison of the Nord 2 with the OnePlus Nord.OnePlus Nord 2 vs OnePlus Nord
|Parameters
|OnePlus Nord 2
|OnePlus Nord
|Display
|6.43-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a single punch hole cutout
|6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a dual punch-hole cutout.
|Refresh Rate
|90Hz
|90Hz
|Processor
|MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC
|RAM
|6GB/ 8GB/ 12GB
|6GB/ 8GB/ 12GB
|Storage
|128GB/ 256GB
|64GB/ 128GB/ 256GB
|Rear Camera
|Triple-camera setup (50MP Sony IMX766, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP monochrome
|Quad-camera setup (64MP primary, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro, 2MP depth)
|Front camera
|32MP
|32MP + 8MP
|Battery
|4,500 mAh with 65W fast charging support
|4,115 mAh with 30W fast charging support
|3.5mm Headphone Jack
|No
|No
|Biometric Unlock
|In-display fingerprint scanner, AI Face Unlock
|In-display fingerprint scanner, AI Face Unlock
|Connectivity options
|5G, 4G VoLTE, dual-SIM, USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi 6, GPS, etc
|5G, 4G VoLTE, dual-SIM, USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi, GPS, etc
|Operating System
|Android 11-based Oxygen OS 11.3
|Android 11-based Oxygen OS 11
|Price
|Rs 27,999 for 6GB + 128GB,
Rs 29,999 for 8GB + 128GB,
Rs 34,999 for 12GB + 256GB
|Rs 24,999 for 6GB + 64GB,
Rs 27,999 for 8GB + 128GB,
Rs 29,999 for 12GB + 256GB
Summary
The Nord 2 has received some major upgrades over its predecessor. It gets a faster 5G processor, a bigger battery and a Super AMOLED 90Hz display. The phone also gets the 50MP camera sensor from the OnePlus 9 series. Not just that, the device comes with a 65W fast charger in the box. It is also the first OnePlus phone to ship with ColorOS integrated codebase. The device runs Oxygen OS 11.3 out of the box.