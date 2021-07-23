OnePlus Nord 2 vs OnePlus Nord: Check what is new

OnePlus Nord 2 price in India starts at Rs 27,999. When compared with the original Nord, the Nord 2 has received a Rs 3,000 price bump in India. For the price, the new OnePlus smartphone comes with a faster chip, a bigger battery and faster charging. It gets an upgraded camera sensor as well. Here’s a spec comparison of the Nord 2 with the OnePlus Nord.

Parameters OnePlus Nord 2 OnePlus Nord Display 6.43-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a single punch hole cutout 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a dual punch-hole cutout. Refresh Rate 90Hz 90Hz Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC RAM 6GB/ 8GB/ 12GB 6GB/ 8GB/ 12GB Storage 128GB/ 256GB 64GB/ 128GB/ 256GB Rear Camera Triple-camera setup (50MP Sony IMX766, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP monochrome Quad-camera setup (64MP primary, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro, 2MP depth) Front camera 32MP 32MP + 8MP Battery 4,500 mAh with 65W fast charging support 4,115 mAh with 30W fast charging support 3.5mm Headphone Jack No No Biometric Unlock In-display fingerprint scanner, AI Face Unlock In-display fingerprint scanner, AI Face Unlock Connectivity options 5G, 4G VoLTE, dual-SIM, USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi 6, GPS, etc 5G, 4G VoLTE, dual-SIM, USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi, GPS, etc Operating System Android 11-based Oxygen OS 11.3 Android 11-based Oxygen OS 11 Price Rs 27,999 for 6GB + 128GB, Rs 29,999 for 8GB + 128GB, Rs 34,999 for 12GB + 256GB Rs 24,999 for 6GB + 64GB, Rs 27,999 for 8GB + 128GB, Rs 29,999 for 12GB + 256GB

Summary

The Nord 2 has received some major upgrades over its predecessor. It gets a faster 5G processor, a bigger battery and a Super AMOLED 90Hz display. The phone also gets the 50MP camera sensor from the OnePlus 9 series. Not just that, the device comes with a 65W fast charger in the box. It is also the first OnePlus phone to ship with ColorOS integrated codebase. The device runs Oxygen OS 11.3 out of the box.