MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

OnePlus Nord 2 vs OnePlus Nord: Check what is new

The Nord 2 has received some major upgrades over its predecessor. Here's everything you need to know

Moneycontrol News
July 23, 2021 / 01:56 PM IST

OnePlus Nord 2 price in India starts at Rs 27,999. When compared with the original Nord, the Nord 2 has received a Rs 3,000 price bump in India. For the price, the new OnePlus smartphone comes with a faster chip, a bigger battery and faster charging. It gets an upgraded camera sensor as well. Here’s a spec comparison of the Nord 2 with the OnePlus Nord.

OnePlus Nord 2 vs OnePlus Nord
ParametersOnePlus Nord 2OnePlus Nord
Display6.43-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a single punch hole cutout6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a dual punch-hole cutout.
Refresh Rate90Hz90Hz
ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoCQualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC
RAM6GB/ 8GB/ 12GB6GB/ 8GB/ 12GB
Storage128GB/ 256GB64GB/ 128GB/ 256GB
Rear CameraTriple-camera setup (50MP Sony IMX766, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP monochromeQuad-camera setup (64MP primary, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro, 2MP depth)
Front camera 32MP32MP + 8MP
Battery4,500 mAh with 65W fast charging support4,115 mAh with 30W fast charging support
3.5mm Headphone JackNoNo
Biometric UnlockIn-display fingerprint scanner, AI Face UnlockIn-display fingerprint scanner, AI Face Unlock
Connectivity options5G, 4G VoLTE, dual-SIM, USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi 6, GPS, etc5G, 4G VoLTE, dual-SIM, USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi, GPS, etc
Operating SystemAndroid 11-based Oxygen OS 11.3Android 11-based Oxygen OS 11
PriceRs 27,999 for 6GB + 128GB, Rs 29,999 for 8GB + 128GB, Rs 34,999 for 12GB + 256GBRs 24,999 for 6GB + 64GB, Rs 27,999 for 8GB + 128GB, Rs 29,999 for 12GB + 256GB

Summary

The Nord 2 has received some major upgrades over its predecessor. It gets a faster 5G processor, a bigger battery and a Super AMOLED 90Hz display. The phone also gets the 50MP camera sensor from the OnePlus 9 series. Not just that, the device comes with a 65W fast charger in the box. It is also the first OnePlus phone to ship with ColorOS integrated codebase. The device runs Oxygen OS 11.3 out of the box.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #OnePlus #smartphones
first published: Jul 23, 2021 01:56 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is C-suite hiring back to pre-COVID-19 levels?

Future Wise | Is C-suite hiring back to pre-COVID-19 levels?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.