OnePlus Nord 2 price in India leaked ahead of launch; to take on Poco F3 GT, Realme X7 Max

OnePlus Nord 2 price in India will be announced on July 23 during the launch. However, the rumour mill seems to have rained the launch hours before the company could officially announce pricing details. If the latest leak is to be believed, the OnePlus Nord 2 India price will be under Rs 30,000.

OnePlus Nord 2 price in India (leaked)

According to a new leak from tipster Yogesh, the OnePlus Nord 2 will launch in two storage options. The base 8GB + 128GB RAM variant will launch in India for Rs 29,999. There is also a 12GB + 256GB variant that will carry a price tag of Rs 34,999.

The device is rumoured to launch in three colours - Grey Sierra, Blue Haze and a special Vegan Leather edition in Green Woods.

OnePlus Nord 2 specifications (confirmed and rumoured)

OnePlus has confirmed some of the key OnePlus Nord 2 specifications ahead of the launch. The device is confirmed to feature a 6.43-inch 90Hz AMOLED display with an HDR10+ certification. It will have an FHD+ resolution and a single hole punch cutout for the front camera. The device will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI SoC under the hood. OnePlus said that it has worked closely with MediaTek to customise the chipset’s performance on the Nord 2.

The device is also confirmed to sport a triple-camera setup. It will have a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor on the back. The primary camera will support Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). The other two cameras will feature an 8MP ultrawide and a 2MP monochrome sensor. For selfies and video calls, the phone will have a 32MP front camera inside the hole-punch cutout.