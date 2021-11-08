MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition price in India announced; gets exclusive features, design

With a price tag of Rs 37,999, the OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man edition is a couple of thousand rupees cheaper than the OnePlus 9R entry-level flagship.

Moneycontrol News
November 08, 2021 / 02:33 PM IST

OnePlus Nord 2 price in India for the Pac-Man edition has been announced. The special edition OnePlus smartphone will come in a single 12GB + 256GB variant. With a price tag of Rs 37,999, the OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man edition is a couple of thousand rupees cheaper than the OnePlus 9R entry-level flagship.

OnePlus’ Oliver Zhang revealed the OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition price in India and its features during an interaction with Android Central. Zhang states that the Pac-Man edition delivers OnePlus’ two objectives - a standout design and exclusive software features. The Pac-Man Edition will have the same hardware as the standard Nord 2 but come with many improvements on the software front. It will also have a unique “Glow in the Dark” design on the back, which outlines the Pac-Man maze in neon.

In terms of user experience, the Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition boots Oxygen OS 11.3 based on Android 11 out of the box. It has a “gamified” UI that includes some Pac-Man game elements in it. “OnePlus deeply customised the hardware and software of the OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition, infusing it with endless fun and entertainment from the classic PAC-MAN arcade game. The OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition is the first OnePlus phone with a gamified user experience at its core. We hope users will be as excited to delve into this phone as they were when they played PAC-MAN for the first time," Zhang said.

Some of the software features include custom OxygenOS icons based on retro video games, exclusive static/ live wallpapers and animations, and a unique filter in the camera app. The device will come with the Pac-Man 256 game pre-installed. There will also be hidden challenges and Easter eggs throughout the interface.

Hardware-wise, the Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition borrows all the specs from the standard model. Powering the device is a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC (and not a Snapdragon 778G SoC as previously rumoured) and a 4500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. The phone comes with a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera sensor and an 8MP ultrawide camera along with a 2MP macro unit. There is a 32MP front camera for selfies and video calls housed inside the hole-punch cutout on the top left corner of the 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display. The screen has support for a 90Hz refresh rate as well.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #OnePlus #smartphones
first published: Nov 8, 2021 02:33 pm

