OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition launched in India; check price, specs, availability

After several leaks and teasers, the OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition has finally been unveiled. The new changes on the OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition are primarily aesthetic with a few visual software tweaks to the interface. However, the specifications of the new limited-edition device are the same as that of the original OnePlus Nord 2.

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition Price in India

The OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition is priced at Rs 37,999 in India for the sole 12GB/256GB configuration. The OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition will be available for purchase in India starting tomorrow (November 16, 2021).

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition What's New

Firstly, you can only get the OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition in the top-end 12GB/256GB variant for Rs 37,999, which is Rs 3,000 more than the regular OnePlus Nord model in the same configuration. The base OnePlus Nord 2 model starts from Rs 27,999 in India. So, let’s take a look at what you get if you purchase the OnePlus Nord Pac-Man Edition.

The OnePlus Nord Pac-Man Edition comes with the Pac-Man logo on back. The back panel also glows in the dark to reveal a Pac-Man maze on the back panel. The phone also comes with a translucent themed case featuring with the Pac-Man character alongside ghostly antagonists Inky, Blinky, Pinky, and Clyde. Once booted, the OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition reveals a dynamic Pac-Man-themed wallpaper with seven more included.

You also see Pac-Man themed charging animation, ringtones, custom icons, a Pac-Man inspired fingerprint unlock, and more. The 2015 Pac-Man 256 game also comes pre-installed on the device. Red Cable members will also get a free Lego-style PAC-MAN phone holder that will have to be assembeled.

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition Specifications

Hardware-wise, the Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition borrows all the specs from the standard model. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC paired with 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The handset packs a 4500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

The Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. For optics, the limited-edition Nord 2 uses the same 50 MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor as the regular Nord 2. You also get an 8 MP ultrawide shooter and a 2 MP macro unit. On the front, the handset opts for a 32 MP selfie camera.