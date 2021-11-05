OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Mac Edition could launch in India soon as company teases new product launch

OnePlus is set to launch a new version of the Nord 2 soon. The OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Limited Edition is set to hit shelves in India soon. The company has officially teased the launch of a new product in India.



— OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) November 4, 2021

And while the teaser doesn’t detail the product in question, the picture shared does reveal that it will be related to the Pac-Man game, which seems like a clear hint about the Pac-Man themed version of the OnePlus Nord 2.While the specifications of the Pac-Man edition of the OnePlus Nord 2 is likely to be the same as the regular Nord 2, recent leak and tipster claim that the Pac-Man Edition will use the Snapdragon 778G SoC. The standard version of the OnePlus Nord 2 uses the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC.

As of now, there are no more details about the upcoming Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition or whether this is another product launch. However, we should receive more details in the upcoming days with a launch likely to take place at the end of November.

OnePlus Nord 2 Specifications

The OnePlus Nord 2 features a 6.43-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display. It comes with a 90Hz refresh rate support. The device has a hole-punch cutout on the top left corner for the 32MP front camera. It has a triple-camera setup on the back. The primary camera houses a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor with OIS. It also features an 8MP, 119-degree ultrawide camera and a 2MP monochrome sensor.

Under the hood, the phone draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI SoC. OnePlus has worked closely with MediaTek to customise the chipset’s performance on the Nord 2. It comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W Warp Charging support. OnePlus’ new smartphone runs Oxygen OS 11.3 based on Android 11 out of the box.