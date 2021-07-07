OnePlus Nord 2 official teaser goes live ahead of rumoured July 24 launch

OnePlus Nord 2 launch has been teased. The company has posted a couple of teaser posts that hint at an imminent launch of the Nord 2. OnePlus also claims that the upcoming Nord will offer a 'fast and smooth' performance.

The teaser posts uploaded on Facebook and Instagram do not mention the name of the upcoming Nord smartphone. However, reports online so far have hinted at the OnePlus Nord 2 launch in July in India and other markets.

A recent leak claimed to have leaked the OnePlus Nord 2 India launch date. According to the leak, the phone will debut in India on July 24. The company, without mentioning the name of the device, has confirmed that a new OnePlus Nord smartphone is coming soon.

Details of the upcoming OnePlus smartphone have leaked multiple times in the past. Recently, the OnePlus Nord 2 design renders had leaked. It revealed that the phone will sport a single hole punch cutout on the top-left corner of the flat display. It has a rectangular camera module on the back with two massive camera cutouts, similar to the OnePlus 9 (Review).

Previous reports claimed that the phone will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC under the hood. The MediaTek chip delivers flagship-grade performance and benchmark results are on par with the Snapdragon 865 SoC.

The rumour mill also claims that the OnePlus Nord 2 camera will feature a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, which is also found on the OnePlus 9 Pro’s ultrawide camera. The other two cameras will feature an 8MP ultrawide and a 2MP depth sensor.

Other leaked OnePlus Nord 2 specifications include a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate, up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The device is expected to pack a 4,500 mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.