OnePlus Nord 2 launched in India with 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC: Check Price, specs

OnePlus Nord 2 price in India has been announced. The Nord 2 is OnePlus’ new offering for a smartphone under Rs 30,000 in India. It competes against the likes of Poco F3 GT, Realme X7 Max, Mi 11X, etc.

OnePlus Nord 2 price in India

The OnePlus Nord 2 India price is set at Rs 27,999 for the base 6GB +128GB variant. There is also an 8GB + 128GB variant, priced at Rs 29,999. The 12GB + 256GB variant is launched in India for Rs 34,999. The phone comes in three colour options - Blue Haze, Gray Sierra and Green Wood.

The Nord 2 sale in India for the 8GB RAM variant starts on July 28 via Amazon India, OnePlus India online store, Vijay Sales and other retail partners, etc. The 6GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB RAM variants go on sale in August 2021.

OnePlus Nord 2 specifications and features

The Nord 2 features a 6.43-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display. It comes with a 90Hz refresh rate support. The device has a hole-punch cutout on the top left corner for the 32MP front camera. It has a triple-camera setup on the back. The primary camera houses a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation support. It also features an 8MP, 119-degree ultrawide camera and a 2MP monochrome sensor.

Under the hood, the phone draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI SoC. OnePlus has worked closely with MediaTek to customise the chipset’s performance on the Nord 2. It comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The phone packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W Warp Charging support. OnePlus’ new smartphone runs Oxygen OS 11.3 based on Android 11 out of the box. It comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner and weighs around 190 grams.